Erik Thun Orders Four New Vessels

Swedish shipping company Erik Thun has ordered four new vessels, including two methanol-ready coastal tankers and two next-generation multi-purpose dry cargo vessels.

The vessels will be built by Shipsveerf Ferus Smit in the Netherlands, bringing the current orderbook from Shipveerf Ferus Smit up to 14 vessels.

The contracts cover two multi-purpose dry cargo vessels with 5100 mts dwt and Ice class 1B, which are next generation Lake Vanern Max fit for operating Lake Vänern in Sweden.

The two orders will complete a line of totally six multi-purpose dry cargo vessels on order.

Two more of methanol ready Resource Efficiency Class coastal tanker series, have been ordered by Thun Tankers, part of the Erik Thun Group.

The two new R-Class add to the six previously ordered sisters, bringing the current total number to eight R-Class vessels on order.

Thun Resource, being the very first in the R-Class series, is already launched and soon ready for delivery.

Together with Thun´s second ordered intermediate product tanker in the Vinga-series, the company has a total of fifteen vessels on order in its fleet renewal program, to be delivered continuously during a period of four years, from 2024 to 2027.

”We are proud to lead the way in maritime innovation by introducing both the R-class series and the Lake Vanern Max - vessels that set a new standard in efficiency, performance, and sustainability, for example equipped with battery pack and ready for shore electricity connection. These series exemplify our unwavering commitment to sustainable shipping and pave the way for a greener and more prosperous future,” said Henrik Källsson, Deputy Managing Director at Erik Thun.