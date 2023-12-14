Marine Link
Friday, December 15, 2023
SUBSCRIBE

Erma First's Blue Connect Get Class AIP

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

December 14, 2023

Left to right, Konstantinos Stampedakis (ERMA) and Vassilios Dimoulas (BV). Image courtesy BV

Left to right, Konstantinos Stampedakis (ERMA) and Vassilios Dimoulas (BV). Image courtesy BV

Bureau Veritas (BV) granted an Approval in Principle to Greek company ERMA FIRST for its Blue Connect system, a high voltage alternative maritime power solution that can be housed in a 40ft container.  

ERMA FIRST’s system, which can be housed in a container or provided in a stand-alone configuration, enables most ships to connect with different shore power systems based on their required power. BLUE CONNECT can be plugged into a port’s infrastructure (external connection) and to a vessel’s electrical grid (internal connection).

The BLUE CONNECT system has been designed for a specific maximum load capacity according to individual vessel specifications and to meet specific port requirements. This provides maximum flexibility for access to shore power while at berth. High voltage shore connection (HVSC) equipment can either be standalone or included in the 40-ft. container.

Subscribe for
Maritime Reporter E-News

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week