Erma First's Blue Connect Get Class AIP

Bureau Veritas (BV) granted an Approval in Principle to Greek company ERMA FIRST for its Blue Connect system, a high voltage alternative maritime power solution that can be housed in a 40ft container.

ERMA FIRST’s system, which can be housed in a container or provided in a stand-alone configuration, enables most ships to connect with different shore power systems based on their required power. BLUE CONNECT can be plugged into a port’s infrastructure (external connection) and to a vessel’s electrical grid (internal connection).

The BLUE CONNECT system has been designed for a specific maximum load capacity according to individual vessel specifications and to meet specific port requirements. This provides maximum flexibility for access to shore power while at berth. High voltage shore connection (HVSC) equipment can either be standalone or included in the 40-ft. container.