Ernst Russ AG Acquires Four Chemical Tanker Newbuilds

Ernst Russ AG has entered into an agreement to acquire four modern IMO Type II chemical/product tankers of the Intermediate class (18,500 dwt), with all four vessels secured under fixed charters of at least five years from delivery. The charter backlog of the Ernst Russ Group increases by approximately $126 million.

The four newbuildings, built at Wuhu Shipyard Co., Ltd., China, feature a technical specification that clearly positions them in the premium segment:

Twelve tanks with high-quality MarineLINE coating enable the transport of a broad range of cargo including vegetable oils, petroleum products and chemicals

The methanol-ready design ensures high ESG compliance and long-term viability of the four vessels

Ice Class 1B and Great Lakes capability provide access to niche markets with attractive rate structures

This combination of cargo flexibility and technical specification creates commercial versatility, secures a structurally high employment potential and strengthens the resilience of the portfolio against segment-specific market fluctuations.

The first two vessels will be delivered between Q4 2026 and Q1 2027, with the remaining two vessels scheduled for delivery between Q1 and Q2 2027. The fixed charter includes extension options and secures cashflows over the first five to eight years. Financing will be structured conservatively, ensuring financial stability while enabling an attractive leverage of return on equity.