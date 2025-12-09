ESAB Redesigns VacPac Vacuum Packaging

ESAB, the originator of VacPac vacuum-sealed electrode packaging, is advancing its industry-leading solution with a redesigned VacPac featuring materials made with a minimum recycled content of 30%, new graphics and a simplified packaging system that brings multiple ESAB electrode brands together. VacPac originated to protect low-hydrogen electrodes from moisture. ESAB has now extended VacPac to other premium electrodes where preserving integrity and mechanical properties is essential for welding performance.

VacPac features a laminated, multi-layer aluminum foil that is hermetically sealed around a strong, protective plastic inner box surrounding the electrodes. It does not require special warehouse conditions, provided they are handled with care and the foil is not damaged. Upon opening, fresh and dry electrodes are guaranteed when the vacuum is confirmed.

The updated design also includes modern carton graphics and a QR code that links to more information on ESAB welding power sources.

VacPac fits the needs of fabricators working in harsh environments and working in remote locations, including power generation, structural steel, offshore, pressure vessel fabrication, petrochemical, food processing, maintenance and repair, construction, shipbuilding, pipeline and workshops.

“A standard VacPac contains 2 kg (4.4 lbs.) of electrodes because the average welder in an industrial operation consumes 1.5 – 2.5 kg (3.3-5.5 lbs.) of electrodes per shift,” says Jean-Philippe Ernoult, Director, Global Product Management, Filler Metals, ESAB. “VacPac makes it convenient for welders to take just what they need to the jobsite instead of carrying heavier tubes or cans. VacPac may also reduce or eliminate the need to scrap unused electrodes at the end of the day or re-bake them in a rod oven.”