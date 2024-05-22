ESG Wins Contract to Build Fisher Island Ferry

Eastern Shipbuilding Group (ESG) won a contract to build a new auto and passenger ferry for the Fisher Island Community Association, Inc. (FICA) in Florida. The vessel will be built at ESG’s Allanton and Port St. Joe facilities and is expected for delivery in Spring 2026.

“Eastern Shipbuilding Group (ESG) delivered the vehicle passenger ferry HERON to the Fisher Island Community Association, Inc. (FICA) over 20 years ago, and we understand that she has been the most reliable ferry in their fleet. We look forward to delivering another robust and reliable ESG built ferry that will serve the residents of Fisher Island for decades to come,” said Joey D’Isernia, Chairman and CEO of ESG. “In collaboration with FICA and Elliott Bay Design Group (EBDG), this ferry will be built with yacht style finishes and will provide safe and comfortable transportation for the residents of the Fisher Island Community.”

“The HERON is probably the most reliable ferry in our fleet,” said Roberto Sosa, President and CEO of Fisher Island Community Association, Inc. (FICA). “The quality and design of this specific ferry, along with their reputations in the industry, are the main reasons we chose Eastern Shipbuilding Group (ESG) and Elliott Bay Design Group (EBDG). We look forward to continuing our relationship with them throughout the construction of this ferry.”