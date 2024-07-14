Esgian Week 28 Report: Rig Activity Robust

Esgian provides an update on rig activity and discoveries in its Week 28 Rig Analytics Market Roundup.

Report Summary



Drilling Activity and Discoveries

The Norwegian Ocean Industry Authority (Havtil) has given Equinor consent for exploration drilling in blocks 32/4 and 32/7 in the North Sea.

Operator LLOG Exploration Company is currently drilling its fifth well at the Buckskin field in the US GOM.

Equinor and its partners Petoro, Vår Energi, and TotalEnergies started production from the first Lavrans well in the Kristin South area in the Norwegian Sea on 7 July 2024.

The Norwegian Ocean Industry Authority (Havtil) has given Equinor consent to use the 2,460-ft semisubmersible COSLPromoter for production drilling on the Eirin field offshore Norway.

Eni has made a new discovery at the Yopaat-1 EXP exploration well in Block 9 of the Sureste Basin offshore Mexico.

First gas production has started from the Jerun field in Block SK 408, located approximately 160 km off Sarawak, Malaysia, Petronas has informed.

Wellesley Petroleum has proven oil and gas in the Gnomoria appraisal well in the North Sea, about 100 kilometres southwest of Florø, Norway.

The Norwegian Offshore Directorate (NOD) has granted Equinor a drilling permit for a wildcat well in the Norwegian Sea.

China's CNOOC Limited announced on Thursday that the Bozhong 19-6 Condensate Gas Field D1 Well had achieved a high yield.

Brazilian state company Petrobras has started drilling an ultra-deepwater well in Block ES-M-673, in the Espirito Santo basin.

ConocoPhillips has contracted critical drilling items in preparation for its 2025 Otway exploration drilling program, as informed by its partner, 3D Energi.

Demand

Navitas Petroleum is continuing towards a planned final investment decision for the Sea Lion development offshore the Falkland Islands in 2024.

Deltic Energy has accepted one of the two licences that were provisionally awarded by the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) in Tranche 3 of the UK's 33rd Offshore Licensing Round.

EOG Resources proposes drilling up to three wells, exploration and/or appraisal, into the Beehive structure offshore Western Australia, with its plan now open for comment.

Shell subsidiary Shell Trinidad and Tobago Ltd. has taken the Final Investment Decision (FID) on the Manatee project, an undeveloped gas field in the East Coast Marine Area (ECMA) offshore Trinidad and Tobago.

Mobilisation/Rig Moves

The Ventura Offshore-managed 10,000-ft semisubmersible SSV Catarina has left the Vung Tau anchorage in Vietnam and is now en route to Indonesia.

Shelf Drilling's 400-ft jackup drilling rig, Shelf Drilling Perseverance, is currently en route to Vietnam, after departing a yard in Singapore on 8 July.

Ocean Oilfield Services’ 150-ft jackup B152 is en route to resume its contract with ADNOC following a maintenance period in Dubai.

Other News

Mexican conglomerate Grupo Carso has signed a contract with state oil company Pemex for exploration and production services at the deepwater Lakach field offshore Mexico.

After crossing the 40% threshold of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act in June 2024, thereby being obliged to make a bid for the remaining shares in Northern Ocean, John Fredriksen’s Hemen Holding has now launched a mandatory offer for the remaining shares of the company that owns two harsh-environment semisubs, the 10,000-ft Deepsea Mira and the 7,500-ft Deepsea Bollsta.



