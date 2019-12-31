ESPO Welcomes Europe’s Green Deal Ambition

The European Sea Ports Organisation (ESPO) welcomes Europe’s ambition as enshrined in the European Green Deal, to become the world’s first climate neutral continent by 2050.



European ports are at the crossroads of supply chains. As clusters of transport, energy, industry and blue economy, they add great value and are at the service of the European economy and society. They are a strategic partner in making this ambitious European project happen.



In the coming weeks, ESPO and its members will put forward concrete proposals on how to contribute in the best and most effective way to implement the objectives of the Green Deal.



“We share the European Green Deal ambition, which is in line with ESPO’s priorities for the period 2019-2024. The publication of the European Green Deal is an important milestone. Together with our members, we are now developing a concrete plan on how to go forward, how ports can contribute, what policy and financial instruments are needed to support European ports in this huge project," said ESPO’s Secretary General Isabelle Ryckbost.



Ryckbost added: "We are looking forward to working with the Commission, Parliament and Council in shaping the policy.”