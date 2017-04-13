ABS Research Establishes a Firm Foundation for Jackup Moves

ABS has issued the ABS Guidance Notes on Geotechnical Performance of Spudcan Foundations, encompassing the results from multiple targeted jackup research initiatives, says a press statement from the company.

This document is the industry’s first guidance to present a thorough examination of jackup foundation issues, providing methodology for installation and operation and up-to-date geotechnical site assessment.

The Guidance Notes (GN) on Geotechnical Performance of Spudcan Foundations provides guidelines for developing a rational design for spudcan foundations that can lead to more streamlined and effective operations. It includes content on spudcan penetration prediction in a single layer soil (such as clay and sandy soil), punch-through prediction and mitigation, foundation stability assessment, foundation fixity, spudcan-jacket pile interaction and spudcan footprint interaction.

The GN also provides an up-to-date geotechnical site assessment methodology, reliable methods for predicting risks for jackup installation and operation, and recommendations for geotechnical design of spudcan foundations.