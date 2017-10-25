Marine Link
Brazil Delays Estimate for First Oil Cargo from Libra

October 25, 2017

Brazil on Wednesday pushed back its forecast for a first oil shipment from its promising offshore Libra prospect to the first quarter of next year, months after its previously projected October 2017 estimate made in May.
 
Hercules Tadeu F. da Silva, contract management director at Brazil's state-run Pre-Sal Petroleo SA, a company created to help guide development of Libra, declined to explain the cause of the delay.


(Reporting by Simon Webb)
