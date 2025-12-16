ESVAGT Acquires Two SOVs from Edda Wind

Danish vessel owner ESVAGT has completed the acquisition of Breeze Enabler and Brint Enabler Service Operation Vessels (SOVs) from Edda Wind through a 100% share purchase agreement of the two Spanish vessel owning entities.

The SOVs are on long-term contracts with customers Ocean Breeze in Germany and Vestas in UK.

The contracts for both Breeze Enabler and Brint Enabler have been novated to ESVAGT for continued operations and the crew onboard has been offered employment with ESVAGT.

“We are delighted to have reached this agreement with Edda Wind for two high quality assets after a constructive acquisition process. We further appreciate the trust Ocean Breeze and Vestas have placed in ESVAGT, and are looking forward to continuing safe and efficient operations,” said Søren Karas, ESVAGT CEO.

With the acquisition, ESVAGT’s SOV fleet now consists of 12 vessels. In addition, three new SOVs are under construction for projects in the UK, the Netherlands, and the USA, with delivery planned for 2026.

“Combined with ESVAGT’s recent commissioning of the world’s first methanol-powered SOV for Ørsted, this development underscores ESVAGT’s commitment to driving a meaningful green transition in energy production,” added Kristian Ole Jakobsen, CEO of ESVAGT.