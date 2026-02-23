EU Extends Mandate of Operation ASPIDES

The EU Council has extended the European Union’s maritime security operation to safeguard freedom of navigation in relation to the Red Sea crisis (EUNAVFOR ASPIDES) until 28 February 2027, following the strategic review of the operation.

The Council agreed to provide nearly €15 million ($18 million) to cover the costs of the operation which contributes to safeguarding freedom of navigation in the Red Sea and surrounding waters in response to ongoing threats against merchant and commercial vessels.

Operation ASPIDES provides defensive maritime security, protects vessels and supports stability along key maritime routes in accordance with international law.

EUNAVFOR ASPIDES was established by the EU in February 2024 as a defensive operation in response to the Red Sea crisis, following repeated Houthi attacks on international shipping since October 2023. The operation was launched with a mandate to protect vessels and safeguard freedom of navigation and is active along the main sea lines of communication around the Baab al-Mandab Strait and monitors the maritime situation in the Strait of Hormuz, as well as international waters in the Red Sea, the Gulf of Aden, the Arabian Sea, the Gulf of Oman, and the Gulf.

ASPIDES is headquartered in Larissa, Greece, and headed by Rear Admiral Vasileios Gryparis.



