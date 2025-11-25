Marine Link
EU Soft Wheat Exports for 2025/26 Down 5%

November 25, 2025

© Adobe Stock/scharfsinn86

European Union soft wheat exports so far in 2025/26 are down 5% from the same week last year, though this season's volume lacked two days of figures for the latest week, the European Commission said on Tuesday.

EU soft wheat exports since the start of the 2025/26 season in July had reached 9.19 million metric tons by November 21, compared with 9.69 million a year ago, the Commission said in a weekly report.

However, due to a technical issue at the data source, the report included figures only up to last Friday, November 21, instead of the usual full-week coverage up to Sunday, it said.

The two days of data lacking from last week were on top of ongoing gaps in figures for several EU countries. 

Export figures were not complete for France from the start of the calendar year 2024 and since the beginning of marketing year 2023/24 for Ireland and Bulgaria. Export and import data were missing for Poland since October 2025, according to the Commission.

A retrieval of some French data had led the EU's 2025/26 reported soft wheat exports to reduce the lag with last season's figures, with the total matching the year-earlier level in last week's report.

A breakdown of the latest cumulative figures showed France was the largest EU soft wheat exporter this season with 3.06 million tons exported so far, followed by Romania with 2.93 million tons, Lithuania with 1.10 million tons, Germany with 0.69 million tons and Latvia with 0.61 million tons.

EU barley exports so far in 2025/26 were given as 4.39 million tons, up 132% from the corresponding period of 2024/25.

In imports, the volume of maize shipped into the EU so far this season had reached 6.45 million tons, down 21% year on year.

The main destinations for EU soft wheat exports for 2025/26 so far were given as follows (in metric tons):

Country

This Week

Last Week

Change

This Week 2024/25

Morocco

1,730,404

1,698,354

+32,050

865,876

Saudi Arabia

694,736

694,736

0

448,947

Nigeria

500,086

500,086

0

1,526,362

Egypt

487,650

487,650

0

691,683

Jordan

481,918

481,918

0

160,893


The main supplier countries for EU maize imports so far this season were as follows (in metric tons):

Country

This Week

Last Week

Change

This Week 2024/25

Brazil

2,881,282

2,881,282

+0

1,480,668

USA

1,844,320

1,651,004

+193,316

1,285,180

Ukraine

1,320,486

1,127,616

+192,870

4,313,265

Canada

270,855

230,801

+40,054

443,690

Argentina

71,259

71,091

+168

96,482


 (Reuters)

