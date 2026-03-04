Euro Zone Bonds Stabilize as US Weighs Insurance for Gulf Shipping

Euro zone government bonds edged higher on Wednesday as investors paused after a sharp selloff earlier this week driven by fears the Middle East war would fuel inflation.

President Donald Trump had ordered the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation to provide political risk insurance and financial guarantees for maritime trade in the Gulf.

"A U.S. insurance for ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz could be a game changer, if successfully implemented," said Mohit Kumar, an economist at Jefferies, noting that if Gulf countries were to join the conflict it would signal an earlier end to the war.

Iran has already launched several retaliatory strikes in the Gulf region.

"However, this would require a near complete destruction of Iran's naval capabilities and/or pressure from its allies including China to let the ships pass," Jefferies' Kumar added, arguing he sees the war continuing for at least a couple of weeks.

Germany's 10-year government bond yield DE10YT=RR, the euro area benchmark, rose 0.5 basis points to 2.78% after hitting 2.815% on Tuesday, its highest since February 11.

The country's two-year yield DE2YT=RR, more sensitive to policy expectations, fell 1 bp to 2.17%.

Money markets priced a 40% chance of a rate increase in December EURESTECBM7X8=ICAP, down from 60% earlier in the session, and up from a 40% chance of an easing move last Friday.

They also indicated a 60% chance of a hike by June 2027 EURESTECBM11X12=ICAP.

Data on Tuesday showed euro area consumer prices rose to 1.9% from 1.7% in February, beating forecasts for 1.7%.

U.S. Treasury yields rose in early London trading, with benchmark 10-year US10YT=RR up 3.5 bps at 4.09%, after edging up the day before, as the Iran war continued to push oil prices higher.

Italy's 10-year government bond yields IT10YT=RR were flat at 3.50%. The gap versus Bunds was at 71 bps from 63 bps last Friday; it fell to 53.50 bps in mid-January, its lowest level since August 2008.





(Reuters - Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo; Editing by Thomas Derpinghaus and Nivedita Bhattacharjee)