European Shipowners Represent 35% of Global Fleet

The European Shipowners organization has released a Deloitte study on EU Shipping Competitiveness and a CE Delft study on the economic value of European shipping, both highlighting the importance of the sector.

European shipping represents a geopolitical asset for Europe facilitating the export and import of goods, food and energy, a Deloitte study finds.

Whilst the EU represents around 15% of the global GDP, the European shipping fleet is one of the largest in the world, representing around 35% of the world fleet in terms of global tonnage across all segments, a CE Delft study finds. European shipping controls 30% of the world's bulk carriers, 44% of container ships, 35% of tankers and 33% of LNG carriers, making it a leading force in global trade.

The Deloitte study highlights that the EU faces fiercer international competition as a preferred location for shipping activities today than ever before.

The European fleet is growing steadily, but other fleets are growing faster. As geopolitical uncertainty grows, European shipping should be viewed as a geopolitical asset in the region, solidifying the EU's leading position in international supply chains.

The study concludes that the current EU regulatory and taxation framework facilitates a competitive EU shipping sector. However, it highlights significant areas for improvement such as closing the investment gap for the uptake of clean tech and fuels, reducing administrative burden, and aligning with international regulations.

“Shipping is a cornerstone of Europe's energy and supply chain security and is in the frontline of the energy transition. European shipping is a success story. Europe represents 35% of the global fleet against the EU's 15% share of global GDP,” said Sotiris Raptis, Secretary General of European Shipowners.

“Investing the EU and national ETS revenues in clean tech and clean fuels will make the whole maritime industrial cluster more competitive.”



