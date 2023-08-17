Event Preview: American Maritime Forum October 24-25, 2023, Miami

IGGS Group, a maritime networking specialist, is taking the helm to organize the American Maritime Forum in Miami on October 24-25, 2023. This event carries significant weight within the maritime sector, bringing together key players from the local, American, and global dimensions. After research and engagements with industry leaders, Miami was identified as the perfect setting to host this international gathering.

Bringing together shipowners, ship managers, shipbuilders, ports, government organizations, and a variety of industry contributors, this gathering facilitates excellent avenues for sharing ideas and networking. It establishes a distinct platform for collaboration within the maritime sector.

The conference sessions will be centered around the following major topics:

Global Maritime Sector: Today / 2030 / 2050



Getting To Zero Emissions

Smart, Efficient, And Compliant Ship



Cybership: Improve Vessels With The Latest Technology

Ship Design / Build / Retrofit / Repair



The Cruise Industry: Challenges And Opportunities

Safety And Wellbeing Of The Crew

The exposition is set to feature a diverse range of companies, affording them a platform to demonstrate their cutting-edge technologies and services. Representatives will be present for engaging in discussions and fostering new connections. This lively section will function as an exceptional networking center, providing opportunities to investigate potential business collaborations. Furthermore, following the conclusion of the initial day, a gala cocktail party will be held within the exhibition zone, creating a relaxed and informal ambiance for further networking possibilities.

Drawing from a history of effectively coordinating diverse in-person and online events, the IGGS Group is well-equipped with the skills and knowledge required to craft an exceptional, top-tier occasion that will bring value to all participants. Whether you seek updates, knowledge acquisition, strategic insights enhancement, or the exploration of new suppliers, partnerships, and clients, the organizer is confident in delivering an event that will exceed your highest expectations.

For additional information click the link below and request more information about American Maritime Forum: Miami.

What: American Maritime Forum: Miami

When: October 24-25, 2023

Organizer: IGGS Group

Website: https://americanmaritime-forum.com/