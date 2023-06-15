Everett Ship Repair Completes Refrigeration Refit on the MV Excellence

Everett, Wash. repair yard Everett Ship Repair said it recently completed hull repairs and upgrades of the MV Excellence, a steel-hulled mothership processing vessel built in the 1970s in Japan. The vessel, measuring 367.5 feet in length and 56 feet in width, is undergoing extensive upgrades to the onboard ammonia-based refrigeration system. The modernization of this system will provide additional refrigeration capacity to the vessel, without an increase in power demand.

The new refrigeration equipment was installed in a large opening cut below the waterline, necessitating drydocking. All equipment installation and hull repairs had to happen within a short four-week period to minimize disruption to the fishing season. After undocking the vessel at ESR, the MV Excellence returned to her Seattle homeport to complete and commission the refrigeration system.

According to Everett Ship Repair, one of the primary challenges of this project was the tight timeline. The scope of work in a four-week period included hauling the vessel, cutting a large access port in the hull, removing outdated refrigeration equipment, installing gas-tight steel boundary decks and bulkheads, repairing areas of wasted steel, hull paint repairs, and installing new anti-foulant sea chest anodes.

Due to the location and weight of the refrigeration equipment each item had to be rigged out of the vessel and carefully maneuvered into the reach of a pier side crane. Removals included two condenser units each weighing a staggering 17,000 pounds and two similarly sized ammonia reservoirs. Additional removals included wasted steel plate and unnecessary equipment foundations.

The installation of new components showcased the deck-plate engineering skill of Everett Ship Repair with the successful placement of five large pressure vessels, two compressor skids totaling more than 30,000 pounds in weight, and various materials for foundations, decks, and bulkhead panels. To facilitate the safe removal and reinstallation of this equipment, a temporary platform was constructed on the drydock, enabling critical lifts within the working radius of the supporting crane.

Throughout the project, ESR collaborated closely with the vessel's port engineers and DNV Surveyors to ensure adherence to strict timelines and quality standards. The combined efforts of all involved parties allowed the repairs to be completed with the MV Excellence undocking on schedule.