Marine Link
Thursday, January 8, 2026

Evergreen Confirms Fleetwide Rollout of Inmarsat Nexuswave

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

January 7, 2026

© Inmarsat Maritime

© Inmarsat Maritime

Evergreen Marine, a leading container shipping company, has become the first Taiwanese operator to upgrade its fleet to NexusWave bonded connectivity solution from Inmarsat Maritime, a Viasat company.  Following successful trials, Evergreen is transitioning to NexusWave to enhance crew welfare, strengthen cybersecurity, and provide high-performance connectivity for its vessels and seafarers.

Building on Evergreen’s years of experience with Fleet Xpress, the upgrade to NexusWave introduces bonded, multi-network connectivity with fast speed, unlimited data and always-on performance. The crew will experience a home-like internet experience, while ship operations benefit from a scalable platform for predictive analytics, real-time reefer monitoring, and fully integrated IoT across the fleet. 

The solution is secure-by-design and engineered to scale with demand, leveraging the ViaSat-3 ultra-high-capacity network to support Evergreen’s growth plans.

Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Great Ships of 2025: Wind Ally
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Driving the Future of Hybrid Marine Propulsion: ZF’s Expanding Solutions for Tugs and Ferries

Subscribe for
Maritime Reporter E-News

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week