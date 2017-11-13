Webb Receives SS Beaver Medal for Maritime Excellence
Webb joined Robert Allan Ltd. in 2008 and assumed duties as Senior Vice President in 2015.
Webb has more than 40 years of experience in marine engineering and shipyard experience, starting out in ship operations as a marine engineer at sea, followed by 32 years of shipyard experience in Canada and the US in ship repair and ship construction, including production, project, general and executive management roles. He also has extensive experience in the operation, repair and construction of icebreakers.
Webb graduated from the Canadian Coast Guard College in 1974.