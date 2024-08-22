Exhaust-sucking Barge to Capture Ship Emissions in the Port of Los Angeles

STAX Engineering announced it has secured a five-year contract to deploy its cutting-edge emissions capture services at Shell’s Mormon Island Terminal in the Port of Los Angeles, coinciding with new California Air Resources Board (CARB) emissions regulations.

STAX’s emission capture and control solution offers an alternative to shore power for emissions reduction for tankers. Available as a land- or barge-based solution, the mobile, flexible exhaust capture system is designed to fit all ships without modification, removing 99% of particulate matter (PM) and 95% of oxides of nitrogen (NOx) from all exhaust funneled into its system before the exhaust is released as purified gas.

STAX reports it has rapidly grown since its launch in Q1 2024, having secured exclusive service agreements at major California ports, including Los Angeles, Long Beach, Hueneme, Benicia, Richmond and Oakland. Additionally, STAX has partnered with top international shippers like NYK Line and Hyundai GLOVIS.

Mike Walker, STAX CEO, said, “We are proud to extend our cutting-edge emissions capture and control services to the Mormon Island Terminal. This agreement is a significant milestone in our mission to provide affordable and accessible solutions to port communities, helping them achieve their environmental goals without disrupting operations. As we expand our presence in California, we look forward to bringing our technology to ports across North America and beyond.”