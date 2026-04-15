Exmar Launches FSRU Conversion Work for Dutch LNG Terminal

Exmar said it has launched conversion works for a new floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) to support the expansion of the EemsEnergyTerminal in the Netherlands.

The move follows the signing of a conditional charter agreement covering both the extension of the existing Eemshaven LNG FSRU and a newly converted unit, with EemsEnergyTerminal expected to take a conditional final investment decision in the first half of 2026.

Exmar said it has secured a dual-fuel diesel electric membrane LNG carrier for the conversion and has begun engineering activities, including ordering a regasification plant with a capacity of 750 million standard cubic feet per day.

The project is aimed at supporting continued operations at the terminal, which is expected to operate with two FSRUs owned and operated by Exmar.

The converted unit will be positioned alongside the existing Eemshaven LNG facility, with the combined setup expected to deliver around 190,000 cubic meters of LNG storage capacity and total regasification capacity of 1,350 million standard cubic feet per day.

“By starting these works for the FSRU conversion, Exmar and EemsEnergyTerminal continue to work towards an improved LNG import solution for Europe’s energy security. This project reinforces Exmar’s unique experience in floating LNG infrastructure,” said Carl-Antoine Saverys, CEO of Exmar.