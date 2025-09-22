Marine Link
Exmar Orders Four Suezmax Tankers from South Korean Shipyard

September 22, 2025

© ID_Anuphon / Adobe Stock

Belgian shipowner Exmar has placed an order for four newbuild Suezmax tankers to a shipyard in South Korea.

The order has an option for four additional vessels. The tankers will be built by Daehan Shipbuilding, at their Mokpo shipyard, in South Korea.

The vessels will have a deadweight of 157,200 ton, capable of transporting about 1 million of barrels of oil and fitted with a scrubber.

The order is placed in view of the strong prospects for the Suezmax market, the company said.

The first vessel is set to be delivered in the third quarter of 2027.

