Salalah Port Expanding Services for 2018

The Port of Salalah completed its first ship to ship transfer operation (STST) at Salalah anchorage recently as part of the port’s expanding service offering in 2018. . The new service was performed by Fendercare Marine which transferred vegetable oil between the vessels NCC Nasma to Ariana while both were in the harbor anchorage.

Port of Salalah CEO Andrew Dawes said “Our vision is to make our customer’s supply chains work better, more efficiently and safer. Our new offering of ship to ship transfer of bulk liquids is designed to serve the regional market and Africa’s economic demand. “

Tom Fitchew, Business Development Manager of Fendercare stated “We identified opening a new STST base at Salalah as a priority to support our ever expanding network. We are delighted with the success of our first operation and thank all those involved for their cooperation and collaboration."

Tom added: "The STST itself was conducted with our usual high level of professionalism and efficiency, with safety remaining as paramount importance. We look forward to establishing Salalah as a key STST location where Fendercare and the Port of Salalah can support the oil and gas market.”

The management of Port of Salalah is working on a number of new business opportunities that will contribute to the growth of the shipping & logistics sector in Oman and support the Government’s vision of seeing the logistics sector as one of the pillars of economic growth and diversification of the Sultanate of Oman.