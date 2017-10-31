ABS Expands Owner Options in Italy

ABS, a leading provider of classification and technical services to the marine and offshore industries, has been authorized as a Recognized Organization (RO) for Italy, giving the organization the ability to carry out statutory reviews and certifications on behalf of the Italian Flag Administration.

“This authorization strengthens our offering to Italian flag vessel owners and provides a compelling option as they consider their classification and RO partner,” says ABS Chairman, President and CEO Christopher J. Wiernicki . “At ABS, we remain focused on our mission of safety and are continuously exploring new and expanding ways to advance that mission within the marine and offshore industries.”

Working closely with Italy’s Ministry of the Environment and Protection of Land and Sea and Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport, this authorization allows ABS to verify compliance of Italian flag ships with the major international safety and pollution prevention programs: the International Load Line, SOLAS and MARPOL Conventions.

“Since opening its first office in Italy more than 60 years ago, ABS remains dedicated to maintaining a strong presence in Italy and continues to work alongside industry, advancing safety and providing exceptional class services,” says ABS Italy Country Manager Paolo Puccio. “Today, ABS is one of the leading classification organizations in the country, providing class on some of the most innovative and advanced designs in Italy’s fleet.”

ABS currently has offices in Genoa and stations in La Spezia, Leghorn, Trieste, Naples, Bergamo and Brescia where it supports marine and offshore projects from the planning stage through decommissioning. In addition to its industry-recognized local engineering and survey teams, ABS also leverages a global network of expertise to support a safer and more sustainable Italian-flagged fleet.