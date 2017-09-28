Panama Canal Expects 230+ Cruise Ships This Season

Related News

Lamprell's Revenue Falls 65 pct, Cuts FY Forecast

Oil rig builder Lamprell Plc reported a 64.7 percent fall in revenue in the first half of the year and cut its full-year forecast…

Matrix Global Plans U.S. Crude Storage Deal

Matrix plans sweet crude storage futures at LOOP. Matrix Global Holdings is planning to start up an oil storage futures contract…

Survey Vessels Hit the Charts

Training to ‘fight and win at sea’ occurs across the Navy every day of the year, but how does that concept map to the hydrographic…

Fairbanks Morse to Launch Engine at Power-Gen 2017

Fairbanks Morse Engine announced it will launch a next generation engine, the Trident OP, at the Power-Gen International Conference in Las Vegas, December 5. According to the manufacturer…

Oil Exports Reach Record Levels in H1 2017

Crude oil exports in the first half of 2017 increased by more than 300,000 barrels per day (b/d) from the first half of 2016, a 57% increase.

RJE to Build GE Gas Turbine Modules for Australian Navy Frigates

GE’s Marine Solutions signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with RJE Global, Morphettville, South Australia, whereby…

Crowley Sends Cargo Flow to Puerto Rico for Hurricane Relief

Crowley Maritime Corp. announced that it has established a flow of relief cargo into San Juan, Puerto Rico, following Hurricane Maria…

Hovem Named CEO of DNV GL Oil & Gas

Liv Hovem will step in as CEO of DNV GL’s Oil & Gas business area from January 1, 2018. She will be based at the DNV GL…

Pharos Offshore Names Warder COO

Pharos Offshore announced Andy Warder has joined the team as Chief Operations Officer with immediate effect. Warder joins…

Trump Waives Jones Act for Puerto Rico Relief

President Trump has waived shipping restrictions for Puerto Rico on Thursday at request of the island's governor Ricardo…

Australian Navy Commissions Hobart (II) – One in a Million

Royal Australian Navy will commission the first of three new destroyers today (On 23 September). In continuing our reflective…