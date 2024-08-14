Explosion Kills Two on Icon Offshore Supply Vessel

Eric Haun is editor of Marine News. He has covered the commercial maritime and...

Malaysia-based Icon Offshore Berhad has confirmed that two seafarers were killed and another badly wounded during an incident on board one of its platform supply vessels (PSV).

The fatal incident involving Icon Offshore's Icon Amara occurred on August 2, 2024 at approximately 10:30 p.m. at the Sapar Alpha platform near Bintulu, Sarawak, the company said. According to local media reports, a violent explosion in the vessel's engine room left two mariners dead and another seriously injured.

Authorities said the PSV's assistant engineer and an oiler were killed, while a second oiler is currently being treated in a local hospital for severe burns to over 30% of his body.

"We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and our deepest sympathies to the injured and their families. The company is committed to offering all possible assistance during this difficult time," Icon Offshore said in a statement.

The cause of the explosion has not been revealed, but Icon said it is fully cooperating with authorities' investigation into the incident and added that it anticipates the Icon Amara will return to operations at the conclusion of the investigation. Icon also noted that its vessel and crewmembers are insured.

The Malaysian offshore supply vessel (OSV) operator, which issued its statement on August 12—more than a week after the accident occurred— had been criticized by local media for failing to provide details in the wake of the tragedy.

"Please be informed that there was a delay in releasing details about this incident, as we worked closely with our client and the relevant authorities to ensure all information was accurate and appropriately handled," the company said.

The 3,500-dwt, 77-meter-long Icon Amara is a DP2 diesel electric PSV built in Malaysia in 2011.