Urals Oil Exports From Baltic Ports to Fall in June

Russia's June Urals crude exports from the Baltic Sea ports are expected to fall by 15 percent compared with May on a daily basis to 5.51 million tonnes, a preliminary loading plan seen by Reuters showed on Thursday.



Crude loadings from the port of Primorsk were set to fall by 30 percent to 2.71 million tonnes due to planned works on Baltic pipeline system.



Supplies from the neighbouring Ust-Luga port are set at 2.8 million tonnes, up 100,000 tonnes from the May loading plan. But traders said they expected additional cargoes to be added to the plan later as the port's capacity for June is 3.1 million tonnes.



Urals and Siberian Light exports in June from the Black Sea port of Novorossiisk will fall by 3 percent on a daily basis compared with May to 2.68 million tonnes.

(Reporting by Olga Yagova)