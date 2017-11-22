Fairbanks Morse Names Getgen Marketing VP

Power solutions provider Fairbanks Morse announced that Kimberly Getgen has joined the company to spearhead global go-to market strategy and initiatives. As vice president of strategic marketing, Getgen is responsible for defining and executing the company’s corporate marketing strategy across each of Fairbanks Morse’s key vertical marketing segments including marine power and power generation.

Getgen owns go-to-market strategy, marketing communications and product management and reports directly to Marvin Riley, president of Fairbanks Morse and chief operating officer at Enpro.

“Kim has delivered impressive results creating markets and driving double digit growth as a talented marketing executive for a number of connected energy industry companies,” said Fairbanks Morse President Marvin Riley. “For over a century, our company has had a proud, innovative history in the energy industry and we are completely focused on our mission to bring power where it is needed most in the world. We are excited to have Kim join Fairbanks Morse to drive its long-term vision and marketing strategy, allowing us to broaden our capabilities and deliver on our mission to power the world forward.”

Getgen’s previous roles include vice president of marketing at Blue Pillar, vice president of marketing at Tollgrade Communications, and director of product marketing at Echelon Corporation.