Fairbanks Morse Acquires Breco International

Fairbanks Morse acquired Breco International Inc., a diesel engine repair and rebuilding service provider. The move expands service markets for Fairbanks Morse with commercial marine, oil and gas and locomotive, and will add service support for customers.

“Breco has an established track record of being customer-focused and operationally efficient and we are pleased to bring the Breco team and assets into Fairbanks Morse,” said George Whittier, CEO of Fairbanks Morse. “This acquisition opens up service markets for Fairbanks Morse and we intend to continue Breco’s business model of providing fast, cost-competitive solutions to customers.”

Breco International Inc. is a diesel engine parts and service company specializing in the ALCO brand. The company will continue to supply ALCO parts under the Breco name out of its Houston location, which includes a machine and engine rebuild shop. Breco has a large inventory of new and remanufactured engine replacement parts at its warehouse in Gig Harbor, Wash. Since 2001, Breco has offered diesel engine repairs and rebuilding on site and in the field.

This acquisition follows Fairbanks Morse’s recent asset purchase agreement with Globe Turbocharger Specialties, Inc.