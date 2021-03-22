Fairbanks Morse Names Clark COO

U.S.-based engines manufacturer Fairbanks Morse said Monday it has named Michael Clark its new chief operating officer. Clark will guide the company’s operations, engineering, supply chain and program management departments. He will also be responsible for the company’s environmental health and safety (EHS) initiatives.

“Michael is a transformational leader dedicated to continuous process improvement,” said George Whittier, CEO of Fairbanks Morse, a portfolio company of Arcline Investment Management. “He is extremely proactive in addressing business challenges, building customer relationships and streamlining operations. As we continue expanding, we will leverage Michael’s expertise to deliver on our goal to provide reliable power solutions that support our customer’s mission-critical operations.”

With more than two decades of strategic operations management expertise, Clark has an extensive background in helping companies become world-class supply chain partners. Before joining Fairbanks Morse, Clark served as executive vice president and general manager of operations at Atkore International Group, Inc., a manufacturer and distributor of electrical materials. He also spent a decade with Meggitt, a U.K.-based aerospace, defense and energy equipment manufacturing company, serving as group vice president of operations and director of operations.

Clark earned a Bachelor of Science in international supply chain management from Texas A&M University in College Station, Texas. He also completed an executive management program at the University of Oxford’s Saïd Business School.