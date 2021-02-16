Fairbanks Morse Opens Service Center in Florida

Engine manufacturer Fairbanks Morse has opened a 8,000-square-foot Mayport Service Center in Jacksonville Beach, Fla., as part of the company’s aim to expedite aftermarket services to military and commercial maritime customers across the U.S.

The facility represents a $350,000 investment and places Fairbanks Morse in closer proximity to core customers such as Mayport Naval Station, Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, and other U.S. Navy and U.S. Coast Guard installations, the company said.

“The opening of our Mayport Service Center is another step that Fairbanks Morse is taking to fulfill its promise to deliver world-class service to our customers,” said George Whittier, CEO of Fairbanks Morse. “From this facility, we are stocking a wide range of inventory to make parts available when and where our customers need them. This is just the beginning of our broader plan for a geographic expansion that extends our aftermarket services to help customers meet their mission-critical power needs.”

The center will be staffed with factory-certified OEM technicians to provide local engine, motor and controls maintenance and repair services to improve performance and reliability.

A range of Fairbanks Morse engine and Ward Leonard motor and controls inventory will be available at the new site to reduce the amount of time for installation, repair and maintenance services.