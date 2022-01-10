Fairbanks Morse to Supply Engine Parts for USCG Icebreaking Tugs

Fairbanks Morse Defense announced on Monday it has been awarded a five-year indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) requirements contract by the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) Surface Forces Logistic Center. The agreement, worth up to $13 million, makes FMD the required source of supply for all Opposed Piston (OP) Engine Parts listed in the contract’s schedule of supplies. These parts primarily support OP engines on nine 140-foot Bay Class Icebreaking Tugboats (WTGBs).

Since 1977, WTGBs have been used as critical icebreakers on many Northeast and Midwestern U.S. rivers and the Great Lakes, ensuring that waterways remain open year-round. More than 15 million tons of cargo such as food and petroleum products, as well as 90% of our nation’s home heating oil, are transported annually in January and February along Northeast waterways, making it essential that these channels are kept open to avoid supply chain disruptions.

The contract also includes provisions for engine parts onboard the USCG’s decommissioned high endurance cutters (WHECs) that have been transferred or are in the process of being transferred to foreign navies.

“Fairbanks Morse Defense delivers an advantage to the U.S. Coast Guard by offering best-in-class marine technologies, OEM parts, and turnkey services,” said FMD CEO George Whittier. “As a trusted partner to the Coast Guard, we live our ironclad commitment to the fleet and crew every day, on every job. Manufactured in the U.S. and serviced worldwide, our proven marine technology is engineered for excellence to ensure reliable operation and minimal downtime.”