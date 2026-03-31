Falklands Maritime Heritage Trust's 3D Model of Edurance to Go on Public Display

The Falklands Maritime Heritage Trust (FMHT) has announced that its 3D printed model of the wreck of Sir Ernest Shackleton’s ship Endurance will go on public display at Discovery Point in Dundee.

Arriving on April 30, 2026, the model will be unveiled as part of a special event featuring a talk by FMHT Founding Trustee and Director of Exploration, Mensun Bound. The event will offer visitors a rare, behind-the-scenes look at both Shackleton’s legendary expedition and the modern mission that finally found the ship.

The model will remain on loan to the Dundee Heritage Trust throughout the Spring and Summer season until November 2026, the first time the model has been exhibited in Scotland. As the first major stop on its planned UK tour, its debut at Discovery Point, home of RRS Discovery, places the wreck of Endurance at the heart of one of the UK’s most important centers for polar and maritime history.

Lost beneath Antarctic ice for more than a century, Endurance was discovered in 2022 by FMHT’s Endurance22 expedition. Lying at a depth of more than 3,000 meters, it remains one of the most remote and best-preserved shipwrecks ever found.

Protected under the Antarctic Treaty and a strict conservation plan, the wreck must remain undisturbed. Instead, the Endurance22 team used pioneering non-invasive techniques to record it in extraordinary detail, capturing over 25,000 high-resolution images alongside laser and sonar data to create a scientifically precise digital twin of the site.