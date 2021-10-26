FarSounder, Navtor Partner

FarSounder and Navtor announces a new partnership, with FarSounder now including support for NAVTOR official ENC chart data in itsbase software package.

Navtor is centered on creating e-Navigation tools that are safe, simple and efficient. Similarly, FarSounder’s Argos 3D Forward Looking Sonar is designed to provide safe navigation by detecting many ocean obstacles via an easy-to-understand user interface. According to the pair, this partnership will bring an impactful software update for Argos technology.

"By implementing the NavtorECDIS Kernel in the FarSounder platform, we bring official electronic navigational chart display (ENC’s) to the FarSounder customers for optimal safety, awareness and flexibility. A significant benefit from this partnership is the integration with Navtor’s trusted e-Navigation ecosystem. The cloud-based data distribution keeps everything up to date, with the latest charts and publications delivered seamlessly to the vessel. For vessels with an ECDIS installed, there is now the option to have matching map displays on both their ECDIS and FarSounder radar system," said Bjørn Kristian Sæstad, CBDO OEM/SDK at Navtor.

“In this release, users will not only have support for NAVTOR ENC chart data included, but they will also be able to bring up Automatic Identification System (AIS) targets and Automatic Radar Plotting Aid (ARPA) targets in the Chart Viewer” said Cheryl M. Zimmerman, CEO, Farsounder. “Support for new NMEA message types associated with AIS and ARPA targets has been added and are easily displayed on the FarSounder stand-alone system. With this additional information, customers have a complete understanding of their surroundings on one screen.”