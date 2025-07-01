Father and Daughter Rescued After Going Overboard on Disney Cruise

A father and daughter who went overboard a Disney cruise ship were rescued on Saturday (June 29) not far from the coast of Fort Lauderdale.

The father jumped overboard after his daughter fell off the ship and managed to tread water until a vessel was dispatched to get them.

The ship was returning from a four-day trip to the Bahamas when the girl went overboard. Details about what caused the girl to fall overboard have not been made public.

Reuters was not able to independently verify the date or location. However, a Disney Cruise Line spokesperson confirmed the reports through a statement.

(Reuters)