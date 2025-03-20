Marine Link
Friday, March 21, 2025
SUBSCRIBE

Ferguson Marine Appoints New CEO

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

March 20, 2025

Ferguson Marine announced the appointment of its new Chief Executive Officer, Graeme Thomson. Credit: Ferguson Marine

Ferguson Marine announced the appointment of its new Chief Executive Officer, Graeme Thomson. Credit: Ferguson Marine

Scottish shipbuilder Ferguson Marine (Port Glasgow) has appointed a Graeme Thomson as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Graeme will officially take up the position on May 1, 2025, following on from former interim CEO, John Petticrew.

Graeme joins Ferguson Marine from international aerospace, defense and nuclear engineering services business, Babcock, where he has been Programme Director since 2019, overseeing the delivery of the Type 31 Royal Navy frigate program.

Prior to joining Babcock, Graeme worked as Senior Programme Director at Ledcor, Vice President of Programme Management at Seaspan Shipyards and Program Director at BAE Systems.

Graeme will take up the position as CEO of Ferguson Marine at a pivotal time, according to the company, with his main priority to oversee the delivery of the CalMac ferry MV Glen Rosa and secure a sustainable and long-term future for the yard.

Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Ship Design Evolution & The Mother of Monster Waves

Subscribe for
Maritime Reporter E-News

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week