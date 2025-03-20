Ferguson Marine Appoints New CEO

Scottish shipbuilder Ferguson Marine (Port Glasgow) has appointed a Graeme Thomson as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Graeme will officially take up the position on May 1, 2025, following on from former interim CEO, John Petticrew.

Graeme joins Ferguson Marine from international aerospace, defense and nuclear engineering services business, Babcock, where he has been Programme Director since 2019, overseeing the delivery of the Type 31 Royal Navy frigate program.

Prior to joining Babcock, Graeme worked as Senior Programme Director at Ledcor, Vice President of Programme Management at Seaspan Shipyards and Program Director at BAE Systems.

Graeme will take up the position as CEO of Ferguson Marine at a pivotal time, according to the company, with his main priority to oversee the delivery of the CalMac ferry MV Glen Rosa and secure a sustainable and long-term future for the yard.