SUNY Maritime Plots its Financial Course

On December 21, Rear Admiral Michael Alfultis, president of SUNY Maritime , signed two agreements setting SUNY Maritime College on a new course for success. The College and the Fort Schuyler Maritime Alumni Association are now partners for the benefit of the College, its students and its alumni. On the same day, the SUNY Maritime Foundation was launched publicly to support the College’s strategic initiatives, to expand its reach and to support its goal of developing additional resources. At a gathering in the Welcome Center on campus, Dan Gillette ‘97, president of the Fort Schuyler Maritime Alumni Association, and Rear Adm. Alfultis signed an historic memorandum of agreement that promotes student and alumni successes and connection. Dozens of Maritime College alumni, faculty and staff were there to witness the historic event, as well as Capt. Robert Johnston ‘69, president of the newly established Maritime Foundation; Eileen McLoughlin, senior vice chancellor for finance and chief financi al officer of the State University of New York; and Christine Fitzgibbons, director of strategic development at SUNY.

Rear Adm. Michael Alfultis, president of SUNY Maritime College and member of both organizations’ boards, exuded, “Maritime College’s 1,800 students, 300 faculty and staff, and countless future students are thrilled at these collaborations. These two great bodies are so important – they ensure that we will provide the best maritime education for our students and graduates into the future.”

These partnerships expand the College’s access to alumni and other top executives in the maritime and related industries who care about Maritime College’s future.

Each organization will have separate and distinct officers and a board of directors who will meet regularly to enable their respective activities, events and academic initiatives that benefit all students and alumni.

The Alumni Association will help network with students for career success. Gillette, district manager at Nalco Water, said, “The bonds between Fort Schuyler graduates are strong and last a lifetime. We are delighted to help build relationships with current students so that they will be forever connected to their alma mater and to their fellow alumni.”

The agreement with the Alumni Association connects alumni across generations. Members will offer advice to and build relationships with current students. The Association will collaborate with the College on behalf of all students and alumni.

The Foundation will use its intimate knowledge of the maritime industry and what it will require over the next decades to help strengthen the College. It will serve as the main fundraising entity for the college. The private support will assist the college in achieving its mission and vision, thereby enriching the educational quality of the college for students and faculty. Foundation Chairman Johnston, former president and CEO of Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc., said, “My colleagues and I on the Foundation board are deeply committed to helping the College educate dynamic and distinctive leaders of global industry.”