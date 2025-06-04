Fincantieri Cuts First Steel for Oceania Sonata Cruise Ship

Fincantieri has marked the start of construction of the Oceania Sonata, the new luxury cruise ship for Oceania Cruises, a brand of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings.

The new vessel will be the first of the new Sonata class, a next-generation series building upon the highly acclaimed Allura class, with Oceania Vista delivered by Fincantieri in 2023 and its sister ship, Oceania Allura, scheduled for delivery in July 2025.

Oceania Sonata is scheduled for delivery in 2027 and will be followed by a sister ship, in 2029.

Oceania Sonata, and her sister ship, Oceania Arietta, will be the most spacious and amenity-rich in the fleet, furthering Oceania Cruises’ legacy of culinary excellence, destination-rich experiences, and refined luxury at sea.