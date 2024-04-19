Fincantieri Delivers Cruise Ship Queen Anne to Cunard

Carnival Corporation's Cunard cruise line announced it has taken delivery of its newest cruise ship, Queen Anne, from Italian shipbuilding group Fincantieri.

The newbuild was officially handed over on Friday during a ceremony at the Fincantieri Marghera shipyard in Venice. The 114,000-ton ship spans 14 decks and has capacity for up to 3,000 passengers.

Queen Anne, the 249th ship to sail under the Cunard flag – and the third built by Fincantieri – will now set sail for Southampton ahead of her seven-night maiden voyage to Lisbon on May 3. She will arrive in her homeport on April 27.

Katie McAlister, President of Cunard, said, “We are so excited to welcome Queen Anne to our fleet as she completes a remarkable quartet alongside Queen Mary 2, Queen Elizabeth, and Queen Victoria – marking the first time since 1999 that Cunard will have four ships in simultaneous service.”

Pierroberto Folgiero, CEO and Managing Director of Fincantieri, said, “We are very pleased and eager to deliver Queen Anne to Cunard, a pioneering figure in luxury sea travel, renowned for setting new standards in oceanic voyages for over 180 years. This beautiful and iconic ship testifies the longstanding partnership between our two companies, underscoring our shared commitment to excellence and tradition in the maritime industry. Queen Anne, as Queen Victoria and Queen Elizabeth, the other two ships we built for Cunard, proudly bear Fincantieri's signature, embodying our enduring expertise, reliability, and craftsmanship in shipbuilding.”