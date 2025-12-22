Fincantieri Delivers Indonesian Navy Combat Ship

Fincantieri delivered the PPA (Multipurpose Combat Ship) KRI Prabu Siliwangi-321 to the Indonesian Navy, marking the completion of a two-ship program that significantly upgrades Indonesia’s surface combatant fleet.

The delivery ceremony took place at Fincantieri’s Muggiano shipyard in La Spezia and follows the handover of sister ship KRI Brawijaya-320 in July. With the delivery of the second vessel, the two PPAs will form the largest and most technologically advanced frontline combat units currently operated by the Indonesian Navy.

Senior naval and government leaders from both countries attended the ceremony, underscoring the strategic importance of the program and the deepening defense cooperation between Italy and Indonesia. Fincantieri executives highlighted the delivery as a milestone in the long-term partnership with Indonesia’s Ministry of Defence and a demonstration of the company’s ability to export complex, high-end naval platforms.

Designed as highly flexible, multi-mission combatants, the PPA class is capable of conducting frontline combat operations, maritime patrol, search and rescue, and civil protection missions. The ships are also equipped to deploy RHIBs using side cranes or a stern launch and recovery ramp, supporting a wide range of operational profiles.

Measuring 143 meters in length and capable of speeds exceeding 31 knots, the vessels feature a CODAG propulsion system, combining diesel engines and a gas turbine, supplemented by electric propulsion. Each ship accommodates a crew of 171 personnel.



Image courtesy Fincantieri