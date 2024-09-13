Fincantieri Delivers Second Cruise Ship for MSC Group's Explora Journeys Fleet

Fincantieri and MSC Group have celebrated the progress on the construction of cruise ships for the Explora Journeys fleet, marking the delivery of Explora II, the coin ceremony for Explora III, and the steel cutting for Explora IV cruise ships.

The cruise ships are part of the fleet of six ships belonging to Explora Journeys, the luxury brand recently launched by the MSC Group.

The first cruise ship was delivered in July 2023, and all vessels are built in Italy by Fincantieri, with a total MSC investment exceeding $3.85 billion (€3.5 billion), of which around $550 million (€500 million) was allocated for Explora II.

The Explora Journeys ships are highly innovative and cutting-edge in terms of design and naval technology. Four of them – including Explora III and Explora IV, currently under construction at the Sestri Ponente yard – will be powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG).

All ships are also ready to use bio-LNG and renewable synthetic LNG once they become widely available in the maritime sector. The last two ships – Explora V and Explora VI, to be delivered in 2027 and 2028 – will also be LNG-powered.

Additionally, there is a project underway for both to have large fuel cell capacity capable of transforming renewable LNG into hydrogen and significantly reducing emissions.

“We are proud to deliver EXPLORA II, which represents not only a technological advancement, but also serves as a symbol of our vision for a sustainable and innovative future, as well as an extraordinary example of Italian design,” said Pierroberto Folgiero, Chief Executive Officer and General Manager of Fincantieri.