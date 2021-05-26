Fincantieri Delivers Second of Three Lengthened Ships for Windstar Cruises

Italian shipbuilding group Fincantieri announced it has handed over Star Legend, the second of three lengthened and refurbished ships for U.S.-based boutique passenger yacht operator Windstar Cruises. The vessel was was delivered from Fincantieri's shipyard in Palermo.

The Star Plus Initiative program, worth $250 million and involving the cruise ships Star Breeze, delivered last year, Star Legend and Star Pride, envisaged three main complex activity areas: installation of a new 25.6 meters mid-body section; the total renewal of the propulsion engines and diesel generators for a more environmentally responsible navigation; and extensive modernization of public areas, passenger cabins and open decks.

Before the start of extension works, Star Legend had a length of 134 meters, with a tonnage of approximately 10,000 tons and a capacity of 212 passengers. Now, after its completion, the ship has a length of approximately 160 meters, a tonnage of around 13,000 tons, and a capacity to accommodate 312 passengers on board.

“We’re proud to see Star Legend emerge from this major project with all initial plans completed,” said Windstar Cruises president Chris Prelog. “I am so thankful to Fincantieri for their great partnership on this complicated and innovative project. This is the ship I began my seagoing career on 20 plus years ago and to see it today like a new ship is more than exciting for me. I am blown away.”

Star Legend is scheduled to begin cruising in Northern Europe in September with the Belles of the British Isles sailing roundtrip London.