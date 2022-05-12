Fincantieri Delivers Viking Mars Cruise Ship to Viking

Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri has delivered the ocean cruise ship Viking Mars to the shipowner Viking. The ship was delivered on Thursday at the shipyard in Ancona.

The 227 meters long Viking Mars will be placed in the small cruise ship segment. Like its sister ships, the Viking Mars is about 47,800 tons, 465 cabins with accommodation for 930 passengers.



"Viking Mars”, the eighth of this class, has been designed by experienced naval architects and engineers, including an interior design team of Los Angeles-based Rottet Studios and London-based SMC Design, who gave the ship a modern design of Scandinavian inspiration, characterized by sophisticated yet functional elegance," Fincantieri said. Viking Mars - Credit: Fincantieri

According to the shipbuilder, apart from the all-veranda staterooms, the ship also has spacious suites with sweeping views, two pools, of which one infinity pool off the stern, abundant options for al fresco dining, and a spa designed according to the wellness philosophy of the Scandinavian tradition, with a sauna and a snow grotto.

"The Viking units are all built according to the latest navigation regulations and equipped with the most modern safety systems, including the “safe return to port”. They also feature energy-efficient engines, optimized hydrodynamics and hull, thereby reducing consumption, as well as systems which minimize pollution produced by exhaust gases, meeting the strictest environmental regulations," Fincantieri said.