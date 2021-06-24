Fincantieri Hosts Coin Ceremony for MSC's Next Cruise Ship

A coin ceremony for MSC Cruises’ second Seaside EVO class ship was held on Thursday at Fincantieri’s shipyard in Monfalcone, Italy where the keel was laid.

The name of the new ship was revealed – MSC Seascape.

The newbuild, like her sister ship MSC Seashore, is further evolution of the Seaside class – the Seaside EVO ships are enhanced and extended with a variety of brand-new features, spaces and experiences for guests. Scheduled to enter service in November 2022 the 169,400 GT ship will be able to accommodate 5,877 guests and features 13,000 square meters of outdoor space.

MSC Seascape’s environmental credentials include selective catalytic reduction systems on each of the vessel’s four Wartsila 14V 46F engines to reduce nitrogen oxide emissions by 90% by converting the gas into harmless nitrogen and water and hybrid exhaust gas cleaning systems to removes 98% of sulphur oxide from ship emissions.

The vessel will have advanced wastewater treatment and waste management systems, ballast water treatment systems approved by the United States Coast Guard, the latest-technology systems for the prevention of oil discharges from machinery spaces and various effective energy-efficiency improvements – from heat recovery systems to LED lighting.

The ship will also feature an underwater radiated noise management system to reduce the potential effects on marine mammals.