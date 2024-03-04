Fincantieri Joins MIT Industrial Liaison Program

Fincantieri joined the Industrial Liaison Program (ILP) of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), a collaboration that is part of the route towards the implementation of the 2023-2027 Industrial Plan.

MIT's Industrial Liaison Program is a program based on the membership of large organizations interested in long-term strategic relationships with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

The agreement will become part of Fincantieri's commitment to innovate and be at the forefront in the development of new technologies on strategic issues, such as Digital Transformation - with a focus on Artificial Intelligence - and the Sustainable Energy and Maritime Transition.

The Industrial Liaison Program will also offer Fincantieri and its subsidiaries - among which Vard played a significant role in structuring the collaboration - the possibility of establishing relationships with the other companies that are part of the program and with the over 1,000 connected startups at MIT, as well as on-demand training opportunities for group employees.