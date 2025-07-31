Fincantieri Launches “Viking Mira” Cruise Ship

The “Viking Mira," a new cruise ship under construction for Viking, was launched at the Ancona shipyard. The ship is scheduled to debut in spring 2026, offering itineraries in the Mediterranean and Northern Europe.

The ceremony, which marks the ship’s transition to the final outfitting phase, was attended by Gilberto Tobaldi, Director of the Ancona Shipyard, and Gastone Lazzari, New Building Site Team Manager for Viking.

With a gross tonnage of approximately 54,300 tons, “Viking Mira” will feature 499 staterooms and accommodate up to 998 passengers on board. The vessel belongs to the small cruise ship segment and is part of the Viking ocean fleet, entirely built by Fincantieri.

The long-standing relationship between the shipowner and the Group currently includes a total of 28 ships, taking into account the units already delivered, those on order, signed contracts, and recently secured option agreements.

All Viking units are built in accordance with the latest international regulations on navigation and safety and are equipped with high-efficiency engines and advanced exhaust gas treatment systems, designed to meet the most stringent environmental standards.

The Ancona shipyard confirms its position as one of the most strategic production hubs of the Group. Covering an area of 360,000 m², it has a production capacity of 60,000 GT, lifting systems of up to 500 tons, and hull construction capabilities of 1,200 tons per month. Since 2009, 20 vessels have already been delivered, thanks to the daily commitment of approximately 3,700 workers.