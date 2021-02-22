Fincantieri Marine Systems, Motor-Services Hugo Stamp Enter Team Deal

Fincantieri Marine Systems North America (FMSNA) has entered into a teaming agreement with Motor-Services Hugo Stamp (MSHS).

MSHS distributes a wide range of products for the maritime and stationary power industries. FMSNA provides integrated propulsion systems, engineering, and sustainment services to government and commercial markets.

The strategic alliance between the two will add in-demand engine lines and components to the distributor’s product offering, and also will expand the reach and service network for FMSNA integrated marine systems and components. The expanded service capability, located in key fleet concentration areas, allows for rapid response to customer’s service needs and ensures maximum operational readiness of the fleet.

“We are excited to announce the teaming of FMSNA with Motor-Services Hugo Stamp (MSHS) to add the Fiat Powertrain Technologies (FPT) and Baudouin engine lines along with the Alamarin–Jet waterjets to the already successful Isotta Fraschini Motori (IFM) and Fincantieri Marine Systems lineup,” said Rick Dinsmore, FMSNA VP & GM.

“FMSNA is an excellent partner and this agreement exemplifies the alignment between organizations, our values and dedication to government and military customers,” said Rodrigo Quilula, Vice President of MSHS.



