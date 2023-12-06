Fincantieri Marinette Marine Dedicates New Blast and Paint Facility

Fincantieri Marinette Marine dedicated its new blast and paint facility in Marinette, Wis. on December 5, 2023.

Fincantieri CEO Pierroberto Folgiero and Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers were present to help cut the ribbon on the new facility where shipbuilders will efficiently prepare and paint large portions of Constellation-class frigates prior to final construction. Fincantieri Marinette Marine is on contract to build the lead ship and three additional vessels, with additional options for six more frigates.

The 25,000 sq.ft. facility was needed to replace the smaller building where modules of vessels like the Freedom-class Littoral Combat Ships were completed. The new building represents a more environmentally responsible process and utilizes cutting-edge energy saving efficiencies.

The State of Wisconsin provided nearly $30 million in support to the shipyard through grants and tax incentives, aimed at bolstering support for national defense programs and workforce development efforts.