Fincantieri, Naval Group JV Starts

The joint venture between Fincantieri and Naval Group, held its first board meeting for Naviris.

Through Naviris, Fincantieri and Naval Group are pooling their strengths to develop a new strategic capability and respond in an innovative way to the needs of their customers.

The two companies have established that Naviris is a 50/50 joint venture. With the head office located in Genoa with a subsidiary in Ollioules, the Naviris team will focus on bi-national and export projects. Underlining the strategic and developmental will attributed by Fincantieri and Naval Group to the operation, Giuseppe Bono has been appointed Chairman and Hervé Guillou Member of the Board. Claude Centofanti, Chief Executive Officer and Enrico Bonetti, Chief Operational Officer, will run the joint venture. Parent companies are equally represented on the Board of Directors.





