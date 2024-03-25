Fincantieri to Open Support Facility in Everett

This spring, Fincantieri Marine Repair (FMR) is expanding its presence to the Port of Everett with a new facility to support U.S. Navy assets.

On March 12, the Port of Everett Commission unanimously approved a new one-year lease to establish an FMR office at the Port’s Marina Village at Waterfront Place.

The U.S. Navy plans to homeport up to 12 new Constellation-class guided-missile frigates at Naval Station Everett, adjacent to the Port of Everett’s international Seaport. The FMR office at the Port of Everett will provide post-delivery support and crew training for these frigates.

Fincantieri was awarded a $795 million contract in 2020 to build a Constellation-class frigate with options for up to nine additional vessels. So far the Navy has utilized three of the options for more vessels from Fincantieri Marinette Marine. The first ship, the future USS Constellation, is expected in 2028.

"We are pleased to become part of this community, and we look forward to growing our presence so that we can help our most important customer, the U.S. Navy," said Shawn Johnston, FMR's Vice President of Government Affairs and Growth. "Fincantieri is a natural fit to provide sustainment services for the Constellation-class frigates, many of which will be homeported in Everett in the years to come.”

“We value the strong partnership we have with Naval Station Everett and strive to be a good neighbor and fierce advocate of the U.S. Navy,” Port of Everett CEO Lisa Lefeber said. “A new Fincantieri support center in Everett is the start of a strong economic opportunity for the base. Naval Station Everett is the second largest job creator in Snohomish County, so the port has been investing heavily to further support trade, jobs and national defense.”

The Port of Everett is one of 18 Strategic Commercial Seaports nationwide – five of which are positioned along the U.S. West Coast.