Fincantieri Wins First U.S. Navy LSM Contract, Advances 35-Ship Program

Fincantieri has secured its first contract under the U.S. Navy’s Medium Landing Ship (LSM) program, marking an early step in what could become a 35-vessel procurement central to future expeditionary operations.



The $30 million award to Fincantieri Marine Group covers long-lead materials procurement and engineering work for the first four vessels. The contract enables the yard to begin early-stage industrial preparation, with construction expected to start in the fourth quarter of 2026.



The LSM program is designed to support distributed maritime operations, a concept increasingly emphasized by the United States Navy and United States Marine Corps. The vessels are intended to provide flexible, shallow-draft capability for transporting troops, equipment and supplies across contested littoral environments, improving mobility and sustainment along coastal regions.



While this initial contract is limited to engineering and materials, it represents a key milestone in the Navy’s broader acquisition strategy. Future construction contracts are expected to be awarded under the Vessel Construction Manager (VCM) model, which aims to streamline shipbuilding through commercial best practices, parallel production and tighter program oversight.



Fincantieri’s U.S. operations are expected to play a central role in the program’s execution. The company has invested more than $800 million in its American shipyards over the past decade, positioning its facilities to support multiple naval programs simultaneously.



The initial four vessels will anchor early production for the LSM fleet, with additional units to follow pending program approvals. For the Navy, the platform is a key enabler of next-generation operational concepts. For industry, the contract signals continued momentum in U.S. naval shipbuilding—and a growing emphasis on distributed, smaller-ship capability alongside traditional surface combatants.



